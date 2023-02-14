Five years after Parkland shooting, a school psychologist offers insights on helping students and teachers deal with grief
By Philip J. Lazarus, Associate Professor, Counseling, Recreation and School Psychology, Florida International University
Whenever a school shooting takes place, school officials often arrange for grief counseling services to be made available for whoever needs them. But what exactly do those services entail?
To answer that question, The Conversation reached out to Philip J. Lazarus, a school psychology professor at Florida International University who counseled students and educators affected by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which took place in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day, 2018.
Below, Lazarus recounts some of the experiences he had…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 14, 2023