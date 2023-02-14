Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

What is Mondiacult? 6 take-aways from the world's biggest cultural policy gathering

By Ribio Nzeza Bunketi Buse, Associate Professor, University of Kinshasa
Culture’s status in global society got a major boost in 2022 when it was recommended to become its own sustainable development goal. This happened at the Unesco World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development – called Mondiacult. The world’s most important cultural policy gathering took place in Mexico City…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
