Human Rights Observatory

Freedom of speech: Scotland could derail Europe's drive to stop rich people silencing journalists

By Francesca Farrington, Lecturer in Commercial Law, University of Aberdeen
Justin Borg-Barthet, Professor of Private International Law and EU law, University of Aberdeen
Investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered by a car bomb on October 16 2017, near her home in northern Malta. For years she had been reporting on a web of corruption and money laundering on the Mediterranean islands, involving places as far away as Shanghai, London, Baku and Dubai.

One of the many things brought under the spotlight by Caruana Galizia’s assassination was the way that she and other journalists had been endlessly threatened…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
