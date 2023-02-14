Cyclone Gabrielle: how microgrids could help keep the power on during extreme weather events
By Soheil Mohseni, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Sustainable Energy Systems, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Alan Brent, Professor and Chair in Sustainable Energy Systems, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
National electricity grids are vulnerable to extreme weather events and can leave entire regions without power. Microgrids can deliver better energy security in a warming world.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 13, 2023