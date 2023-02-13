Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do trees really stay in touch via a 'wood-wide web'? Here's what the evidence says

By Katie Field, Professor in Plant-Soil Processes, University of Sheffield
Emily Magkourilou, PhD Candidate in Soil Ecology, University of Sheffield
Trees in a forest might look solitary but they are connected underground by a complex network of thread-like strands of fungi, some of which may only be visible to us as mushrooms on the surface. Through these connections in the soil, trees are widely believed to share food, water and even information, such as warnings of


© The Conversation -
