Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cost of getting sick for older people of color is 25% higher than for white Americans – new research

By Marc Cohen, Clinical Professor of Gerontology and Co-Director LeadingAge LTSS Center @UMass Boston, UMass Boston
Jane Tavares, Research Fellow, LeadingAge LTSS Center, UMass Boston
Share this article
A study of medical costs and income losses found that those who can least afford to pay for health care and miss out on their paychecks rack up the biggest bills.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Valentine's Day: a brief history of the soulmate – and why it's a limited concept
~ Cohabitation: it's time to take legal reform seriously
~ More ethnic minority teachers are needed in UK schools – but teaching can affect their mental health and wellbeing
~ Fewer Australians are learning Indonesian, and Indonesia could do far more to fix that
~ Dakar’s clandestine taxis are essential for daily travel - but they're illegal
~ Nigerian elections: Eight issues young people want the new government to address
~ The decision to ditch the UK's Department for International Trade is testament to the failure of Brexit
~ A new strategy for western states to adapt to long-term drought: Customized water pricing
~ What a second-century Roman citizen, Lucian, can teach us about diversity and acceptance
~ Studying abroad is poised to make a post-pandemic comeback – here are 5 questions students who plan to study overseas should ask
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter