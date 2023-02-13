Cost of getting sick for older people of color is 25% higher than for white Americans – new research
By Marc Cohen, Clinical Professor of Gerontology and Co-Director LeadingAge LTSS Center @UMass Boston, UMass Boston
Jane Tavares, Research Fellow, LeadingAge LTSS Center, UMass Boston
A study of medical costs and income losses found that those who can least afford to pay for health care and miss out on their paychecks rack up the biggest bills.
- Monday, February 13, 2023