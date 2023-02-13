Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate: UAE state oil company’s expansion plans prove chief executive is unfit to lead COP28 climate talks

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Reacting to record profits and plans to help expand fossil fuel production presented today by ADNOC Drilling, part of the United Arab Emirates state oil company whose chief executive is due to chair the COP28 climate conference in Dubai this year, Amnesty International’s Programme Director for Climate, Economic and Social Justice, and Corporate Accountability Marta […] The post Climate: UAE state oil company’s expansion plans prove chief executive is unfit to lead COP28 climate talks appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Valentine's Day: a brief history of the soulmate – and why it's a limited concept
~ Cohabitation: it's time to take legal reform seriously
~ More ethnic minority teachers are needed in UK schools – but teaching can affect their mental health and wellbeing
~ Fewer Australians are learning Indonesian, and Indonesia could do far more to fix that
~ Dakar’s clandestine taxis are essential for daily travel - but they're illegal
~ Nigerian elections: Eight issues young people want the new government to address
~ The decision to ditch the UK's Department for International Trade is testament to the failure of Brexit
~ A new strategy for western states to adapt to long-term drought: Customized water pricing
~ What a second-century Roman citizen, Lucian, can teach us about diversity and acceptance
~ Cost of getting sick for older people of color is 25% higher than for white Americans – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter