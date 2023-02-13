Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Shuttering ‘Voice of Democracy’ outlet is attempt to slam door on independent media

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to reports that Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered media organization ‘Voice of Democracy’ (VOD) to close following a February 9 VOD report that Hun Sen’s eldest son, Lieutenant General Hun Manet, had allegedly approved financial aid to Turkey, Hana Young, Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director, said: “This is a blatant attempt to slam […] The post Cambodia: Shuttering ‘Voice of Democracy’ outlet is attempt to slam door on independent media appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the Middle Ages' female doctors were consigned to oblivion
~ View from The Hill: Dutton apologises for missing Apology's symbolism but how will he see the Voice's symbolism?
~ The fight between Tate Modern and its wealthy neighbours reveals the gentrification of the skies
~ Livestock grazing is preventing the return of rainforests to the UK and Ireland
~ Psychopaths: why they've thrived through evolutionary history – and how that may change
~ Changes to temporary protection visas are a welcome development – and they won't encourage people smugglers
~ In Turkey, the state resorts to censorship majeure
~ Libya/US: Rights Concerns in Lockerbie Suspect’s Extradition
~ Philippines: Next Steps for ICC Probe of Duterte-Era Killings
~ Nobody can predict earthquakes, but we can forecast them. Here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter