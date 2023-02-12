Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

From Chaucer to chocolates: how Valentine’s Day gifts have changed over the centuries

By Clare Davidson, Research Associate, Gender and Women’s History Research Centre, Australian Catholic University
For Valentine’s Day, some couples only roll their eyes at each other in mutual cynicism. The capitalisation of love in the modern world can certainly seem banal.

But Valentine’s Day gifts are hardly a contemporary invention. People have been celebrating the day and gifting love tokens for hundreds of years.

We should first turn to Geoffrey Chaucer, the 14th-century poet, civil servant and keen European traveller. Chaucer’s poem from the 1380s, The Parliament of Fowls, is held to be the first reference to February 14 as a day about love.

This day was already…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
