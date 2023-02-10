Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is a love poem full of sex in the Bible? Readers have been struggling with the Song of Songs for 2,000 years

By Jonathan Kaplan, Associate Professor of Hebrew Bible and Ancient Judaism, The University of Texas at Austin
Share this article
The famous biblical book alludes to God only once. Historically, though, most interpreters have argued the poem’s about love between the divine and his people.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Burt Bacharach created music for all the ways men fall in love
~ Turkey-Syria earthquake: Assad blames west as agencies struggle to get aid to his desperate people
~ How video evidence is presented in court can hold sway in cases like the beating death of Tyre Nichols
~ Cancer evolution is mathematical – how random processes and epigenetics can explain why tumor cells shape-shift, metastasize and resist treatments
~ A nagging cough can hang on for weeks or months following a respiratory illness – and there is precious little you can do about it
~ Use of psychedelics to treat PTSD, OCD, depression and chronic pain – a researcher discusses recent trials, possible risks
~ Two years after its historic deep freeze, Texas is increasingly vulnerable to cold snaps – and there are more solutions than just building power plants
~ What are stock buybacks? A finance professor explains why President Biden wants to raise the tax on this controversial use of corporate capital
~ A boon for sports fandom or a looming mental health crisis? 5 essential reads on the effects of legal sports betting
~ Tanzania has ditched school rankings. It should replace them with something more useful
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter