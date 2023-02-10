Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fawlty Towers reboot: with farces out and 'dramedies' in, audiences could see a darker side of Basil Fawlty

By Chris Head, Associate lecturer in Comedy, Bath Spa University
Share this article
Lies that spiral out of control feature in both farce and ‘dramedy’ - but the latter deals with more serious issues.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Burt Bacharach created music for all the ways men fall in love
~ Turkey-Syria earthquake: Assad blames west as agencies struggle to get aid to his desperate people
~ How video evidence is presented in court can hold sway in cases like the beating death of Tyre Nichols
~ Why is a love poem full of sex in the Bible? Readers have been struggling with the Song of Songs for 2,000 years
~ Cancer evolution is mathematical – how random processes and epigenetics can explain why tumor cells shape-shift, metastasize and resist treatments
~ A nagging cough can hang on for weeks or months following a respiratory illness – and there is precious little you can do about it
~ Use of psychedelics to treat PTSD, OCD, depression and chronic pain – a researcher discusses recent trials, possible risks
~ Two years after its historic deep freeze, Texas is increasingly vulnerable to cold snaps – and there are more solutions than just building power plants
~ What are stock buybacks? A finance professor explains why President Biden wants to raise the tax on this controversial use of corporate capital
~ A boon for sports fandom or a looming mental health crisis? 5 essential reads on the effects of legal sports betting
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter