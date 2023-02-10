Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

TikTok 'mascara' trend: young people have used codes to talk about sex for generations

By Hannah Charnock, Lecturer in British History, University of Bristol
Share this article
Social media has long been a place for makeup enthusiasts and beauty gurus to discuss trends, but that’s not why TikTok users are currently talking about mascara. Young people are using “mascara” as a code word for talking about sex, relationships and assault.

Posts tagged with #mascaratrend generally feature young women using the term “mascara” and associated metaphors to refer to romantic or sexual partners. For example:

I found the best mascara ever but…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Six reasons to take up yoga during pregnancy
~ RBA's latest forecasts are grim. Here are 5 reasons why
~ Is my medicine making me feel hotter this summer? 5 reasons why
~ Here's some context missing from the Mparntwe Alice Springs 'crime wave' reporting
~ Patrick Mahomes injury: An ankle surgeon explains what a high ankle sprain is and how it might affect Mahomes in the Super Bowl
~ Why a shift to basing vehicle registration fees on emissions matters for Australia
~ Can clouds of Moon dust combat climate change?
~ Health-care worker strikes in the United Kingdom: Are there lessons for Canada’s health crisis?
~ 'You can love something deep inside your heart and there is nothing wrong with it': why we still love The Room, 20 years on
~ The NZ pilot held hostage in West Papua is the pawn in a conflict only real international engagement can resolve
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter