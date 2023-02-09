Tolerance.ca
'You can love something deep inside your heart and there is nothing wrong with it': why we still love The Room, 20 years on

By Renée Middlemost, Lecturer, Communication and Media, University of Wollongong
A jaunty yet dramatic piano-driven soundtrack motif; a view of the Golden Gate Bridge; a series of location shots around San Francisco. The generic title sequence of the 2003 film The Room barely hints at what follows.

The Room is a straightforward melodrama centred around a love triangle between Johnny (Tommy Wiseau, who also directs), Lisa (Juliette Danielle) and Mark (Greg Sestero). Described as “the…The Conversation


