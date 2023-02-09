Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary Court Closes Door on Transgender Legal Recognition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An activist waves the transgender flag during a protest at the Presidential Palace in Budapest, Hungary, June 16, 2021. © 2021 Bernadette Szabo/AP Photo In the latest blow to trans people in Hungary, the country’s Constitutional Court issued a ruling that will continue to block new applications from transgender people for legal gender recognition. The judgment effectively creates two categories of trans people in Hungary: those who applied early enough to pursue gender recognition and those who did not. In 2020, Hungary’s parliament passed a law banning transgender…


© Human Rights Watch -
