Lack of diversity in clinical trials is leaving women and patients of color behind and harming the future of medicine
By Daniel Merino, Associate Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Nehal El-Hadi, Science + Technology Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Medicine works better when the treatments are tailored to fit each individual person’s biology and history. A first step is increasing diversity in clinical trials, but the end goal is precision medicine.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 9, 2023