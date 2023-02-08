Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Adults judge children who tell blunt polite truths more harshly than they do liars

By Laure Brimbal, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Texas State University
Kids need to learn when little lies are the right choice. But research suggests parents may not be clear in the messages they send about how they value the truth.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
