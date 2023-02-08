Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Time to Tackle Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Toxic Air

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Air pollution in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 2, 2023. © 2023 Emina Cerimovic/ Human Rights Watch Air pollution in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s cities remains some of the worst in the world. In January in Sarajevo, daily readings of the deadliest pollutant (known as particulate matter 2.5) were above 50µg/m³ over 16 days, several times what the World Health Organization (WHO) deems safe. Five days in January saw readings soar over 100 µg/m³. Air pollution at this level makes it difficult to breathe. Even short periods of exposure can lead to eye, throat, and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
