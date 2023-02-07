Tolerance.ca
ChatGPT is a data privacy nightmare. If you’ve ever posted online, you ought to be concerned

By Uri Gal, Professor in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney
ChatGPT is fuelled by our intimate online histories. It’s trained on 300 billion words, yet users have no way of knowing which of their data it contains.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
