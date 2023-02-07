Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN chief ‘deeply regrets’ Mali’s decision to expel senior rights official

Share this article
The UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Tuesday he deeply regrets Mali’s recent decision to declare the top UN human rights representative as persona non grata.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The EU shows its weaknesses again amid another looming migration crisis
~ Sam Smith: how queerphobia and fatphobia intersect in the backlash to the I’m Not Here to Make Friends video
~ Despite the Taliban's pledge to eradicate opium, the poppy trade still flourishes in Afghanistan
~ First Voices: New Grade 11 English courses can support reconciliation and resurgence by centring Indigenous literature
~ Why we are fascinated by the Oscar-nominated 'Tár,' a story of rare female power in classical music
~ After months of chaos and disruption, has the Canadian commercial aviation industry learned its lesson?
~ Russia Legalizes Massive DNA Collection Without Oversight
~ 'We need to restore the land': as coal mines close, here's a community blueprint to sustain the Hunter Valley
~ Whether it's a new teacher or class – here's what to do when your child is not loving it
~ Two major announcements about Australia's defence force are imminent. Here's what to expect
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter