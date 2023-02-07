Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Despite the Taliban's pledge to eradicate opium, the poppy trade still flourishes in Afghanistan

By Daniel Simms, Lecturer in Remote Sensing , Cranfield University
The Taliban have always had a complicated relationship with the opium trade. As a narcotic, opium is haram, or forbidden under Islamic law. But at the same time opium production has tended to increase in areas they have controlled, where local leaders reportedly raise money to fund their operations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
