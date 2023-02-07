Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia Legalizes Massive DNA Collection Without Oversight

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image DNA sample is pipetted into a Petri dish, January 20, 2020.  © 2020 Klaus Ohlenschläger/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law extending compulsory DNA data collection to millions of people yesterday. Anyone suspected of any crime will have their DNA collected, and those convicted or sentenced to administrative detention for a misdemeanor will have their DNA profile stored in a state database for life. This new legislation boosts Russia’s massive surveillance system and delivers another blow to the right to privacy. The government…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 'We need to restore the land': as coal mines close, here's a community blueprint to sustain the Hunter Valley
~ Whether it's a new teacher or class – here's what to do when your child is not loving it
~ Two major announcements about Australia's defence force are imminent. Here's what to expect
~ The TGA has approved certain psychedelic treatments: the response from experts is mixed
~ Titanic at 25: like the ship itself, James Cameron's film is a bit of a wreck
~ Dark Emu has sold over 250,000 copies – but its value can't be measured in money alone
~ Debate: ChatGPT reminds us why good questions matter
~ Indian Courts Provide Government a Pathway on Rights
~ Beyoncé is going on a world tour. Why she shouldn't ignore Africa
~ Surgery risks are disproportionately high for women in Africa - new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter