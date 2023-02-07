Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The TGA has approved certain psychedelic treatments: the response from experts is mixed

By Paul Liknaitzky, Head of Clinical Psychedelic Research, Monash University
Share this article
From July this year, some psychiatrists will be able to prescribe psychedelics to some patients. Responses from experts working in the field are mixed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 'We need to restore the land': as coal mines close, here's a community blueprint to sustain the Hunter Valley
~ Whether it's a new teacher or class – here's what to do when your child is not loving it
~ Two major announcements about Australia's defence force are imminent. Here's what to expect
~ Titanic at 25: like the ship itself, James Cameron's film is a bit of a wreck
~ Dark Emu has sold over 250,000 copies – but its value can't be measured in money alone
~ Debate: ChatGPT reminds us why good questions matter
~ Indian Courts Provide Government a Pathway on Rights
~ Beyoncé is going on a world tour. Why she shouldn't ignore Africa
~ Surgery risks are disproportionately high for women in Africa - new study
~ How climate change could fare in the UK's new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter