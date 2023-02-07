Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indian Courts Provide Government a Pathway on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police and demonstrators scuffle during a protest against discriminatory citizenship laws outside Jamia University in Delhi, February 10, 2020. © 2020 Manish Rajput/SOPA Images via AP Photo India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and its prominent supporters have been responding to recent international criticism of widespread discrimination against minority communities by stoking nationalism, even blaming a “colonial mindset.” Two recent court rulings provide BJP leaders an opportunity to reverse the damage that the government’s divisive Hindu majoritarian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
