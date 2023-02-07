Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Beyoncé is going on a world tour. Why she shouldn't ignore Africa

By James Chikomborero Paradza, Doctor of Music Candidate, University of Pretoria
Africa is considered too high risk as a destination for big US pop tours - but Beyoncé could and should break the mould.The Conversation


