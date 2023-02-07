Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Loopholes wide enough to 'drive a diesel truck through' -- how to tell if a business is really net zero

By Ian Thomson, Director of the Centre for Responsible Business, University of Birmingham
Share this article
The science is clear: greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions must peak before 2025 to prevent planetary warming exceeding 1.5℃. The solution is simple: stop doing and investing in things that emit GHGs and instead protect the natural systems that remove them from the atmosphere.

Disclosure of a company’s emissions should then let consumers and investors make informed decisions. But businesses are rarely required to disclose all of the emissions generated in their full “lifecycle”.

For example, the UK’s


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Human challenge studies: what we've learned from intentionally infecting people with COVID
~ Faeces, urine and sweat – just how gross are hot tubs? A microbiologist explains
~ Data bombing and dead cats – how PR uses practices of secrecy to influence media and society
~ Turkey-Syria earthquake: how disaster diplomacy can bring warring countries together to save lives
~ W.E.B. Du Bois, Black History Month and the importance of African American studies
~ How do you make a universal flu vaccine? A microbiologist explains the challenges, and how mRNA could offer a promising solution
~ Large numbers of Americans want a strong, rough, anti-democratic leader
~ Memphis police numbers dropped by nearly a quarter in recent years – were staffing shortages a factor in the killing of Tyre Nichols?
~ Mexico made criminal justice reforms in 2008 – they haven't done much to reduce crime
~ Hurricane Harvey more than doubled the acidity of Texas' Galveston Bay, threatening oyster reefs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter