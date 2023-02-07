Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey-Syria earthquake: how disaster diplomacy can bring warring countries together to save lives

By Ilan Kelman, Professor of Disasters and Health, UCL
Share this article
Disasters such as the earthquake affecting Turkey and Syria are always worse when there is bad blood between the countries involved.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Human challenge studies: what we've learned from intentionally infecting people with COVID
~ Faeces, urine and sweat – just how gross are hot tubs? A microbiologist explains
~ Loopholes wide enough to 'drive a diesel truck through' -- how to tell if a business is really net zero
~ Data bombing and dead cats – how PR uses practices of secrecy to influence media and society
~ W.E.B. Du Bois, Black History Month and the importance of African American studies
~ How do you make a universal flu vaccine? A microbiologist explains the challenges, and how mRNA could offer a promising solution
~ Large numbers of Americans want a strong, rough, anti-democratic leader
~ Memphis police numbers dropped by nearly a quarter in recent years – were staffing shortages a factor in the killing of Tyre Nichols?
~ Mexico made criminal justice reforms in 2008 – they haven't done much to reduce crime
~ Hurricane Harvey more than doubled the acidity of Texas' Galveston Bay, threatening oyster reefs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter