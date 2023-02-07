Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Large numbers of Americans want a strong, rough, anti-democratic leader

By Tarah Williams, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Allegheny College
Andrew Bloeser, Associate Professor of Political Science; Director, Center for Political Participation, Allegheny College
Brian Harward, Professor of Political Science, Allegheny College
It might be comforting to think that American democracy has made it past the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. But our research shows that a wide range of the American people, of all political stripes, seek leaders who are fundamentally anti-democratic.

It’s true that many who participated in the insurrection are facing consequences, including prison time. Many candidates for state office who falsely claimed that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
