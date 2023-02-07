Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Memphis police numbers dropped by nearly a quarter in recent years – were staffing shortages a factor in the killing of Tyre Nichols?

By Ian T. Adams, Assistant Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of South Carolina
Justin Nix, Associate Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Nebraska Omaha
Scott M. Mourtgos, Ph.D. candidate in Political Science, University of Utah
Police departments have faced recruitment and retention problems since the 2020 George Floyd protests. It has meant some agencies have had to lower standards to attract new officers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
