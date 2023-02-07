Memphis police numbers dropped by nearly a quarter in recent years – were staffing shortages a factor in the killing of Tyre Nichols?
By Ian T. Adams, Assistant Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of South Carolina
Justin Nix, Associate Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Nebraska Omaha
Scott M. Mourtgos, Ph.D. candidate in Political Science, University of Utah
Police departments have faced recruitment and retention problems since the 2020 George Floyd protests. It has meant some agencies have had to lower standards to attract new officers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 7, 2023