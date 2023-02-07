Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico made criminal justice reforms in 2008 – they haven't done much to reduce crime

By Rebecca Janzen, Associate Professor of Spanish and Comparative Literature, University of South Carolina
Mexico has waged a long, bloody battle on drugs and crime for decades. But violence there continues to soar.

In one of the latest high-profile incidents, Mexican law enforcement arrested Ovidio Guzmán-López, a leader of the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel and the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, in early…The Conversation


© The Conversation
