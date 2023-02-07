Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hurricane Harvey more than doubled the acidity of Texas' Galveston Bay, threatening oyster reefs

By Tacey Hicks, PhD Candidate in Oceanography, Texas A&M University
Kathryn Shamberger, Associate Professor of Oceanography, Texas A&M University
Share this article
Climate change is making oceans more acidic globally. Now, scientists are finding that large storms can send pulses of acidic water into bays and estuaries, further stressing fish and shellfish.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Human challenge studies: what we've learned from intentionally infecting people with COVID
~ Faeces, urine and sweat – just how gross are hot tubs? A microbiologist explains
~ Loopholes wide enough to 'drive a diesel truck through' -- how to tell if a business is really net zero
~ Data bombing and dead cats – how PR uses practices of secrecy to influence media and society
~ Turkey-Syria earthquake: how disaster diplomacy can bring warring countries together to save lives
~ W.E.B. Du Bois, Black History Month and the importance of African American studies
~ How do you make a universal flu vaccine? A microbiologist explains the challenges, and how mRNA could offer a promising solution
~ Large numbers of Americans want a strong, rough, anti-democratic leader
~ Memphis police numbers dropped by nearly a quarter in recent years – were staffing shortages a factor in the killing of Tyre Nichols?
~ Mexico made criminal justice reforms in 2008 – they haven't done much to reduce crime
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter