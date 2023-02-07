Tolerance.ca
Global: Record profits show taxes on Big Oil must rise to help alleviate the cost of living crisis

By Amnesty International
Reacting to record annual profits made by BP today, and other big oil companies such as ExxonMobil, Shell and Chevron Corporation in recent weeks, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said: “The fossil fuel industry should be in decline. Instead, it is making vast historical profits, profiteering from the rise in energy prices resulting from […] The post Global: Record profits show taxes on Big Oil must rise to help alleviate the cost of living crisis appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
