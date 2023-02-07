Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The new climate denial? Using wealth to insulate yourself from discomfort and change

By Hannah Della Bosca, PhD Candidate and Research Assistant at Sydney Environment Institute, University of Sydney
If there’s an unprecedented heatwave outside, do you turn up the aircon and pretend unwelcome change isn’t happening? If so, you’re not aloneThe Conversation


