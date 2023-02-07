Tolerance.ca
Word from The Hill: Government should set date for Voice to start talking

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In this podcast, Michelle and politics + society editor Amanda Dunn discuss the RBA rate rise, Lidia Thorpe's defection to the crossbench and the ongoing Voice debateThe Conversation


