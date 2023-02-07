Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women can reliably remember if they gave sexual consent when intoxicated, new study suggests

By Heather D. Flowe, Professor of Psychology, University of Birmingham
According to the Crime Survey for England and Wales for 2020, 1.6 million adults aged between 16 to 74 have experienced sexual assault by rape or penetration (including attempts), since the age of 16. But the vast majority didn’t report it to the police. And, in the tiny fraction of cases that do make it to the courts, the victim’s testimony will be closely examined and subject to scepticism – especially if they disclose…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
