Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Curaçao: Authorities still detaining Venezuelans and denying them protection

By Amnesty International
In the new report published today, Curaçao: Little improvement in Protection of Venezuelans, Amnesty International has found that the situation of Venezuelans seeking protection in Curaçao has not substantially improved since it published the report Still no Safety in 2021. Despite the small steps the Curaçaoan authorities have taken, they continue denying protection to Venezuelans […] The post Curaçao: Authorities still detaining Venezuelans and denying them protection appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
