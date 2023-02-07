Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

France’s Anti-Racism Action Plan Ignores Institutional Racism

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne presents the National Plan against racism, anti-semitism and ethnic discrimination for 2023-2026, at the Arab World Institute in Paris on January 30, 2023.     © 2023 Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images On January 30, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne launched the National Plan Combating Racism, Antisemitism and Discrimination Linked to Origin 2023-2026. While this new action plan on racism is welcome, it leaves huge gaps. For instance, the government aims to improve historical teaching and memorialization in school curricula.…


© Human Rights Watch -
