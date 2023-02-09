Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Sisters at Risk After Return to Father

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Wissam al-Tawil, 23, and Fatma al-Tawil, 19. © Private (Gaza) – Gaza authorities should urgently ensure the safety and freedom of two adult sisters reported to be in forced confinement at the hands of their father and at risk of serious harm since their forcible return a month ago, Human Rights Watch said today.  The two women, Wissam al-Tawil, 23, and Fatma al-Tawil, 19, have previously said that they escaped their father several times, including as recently as September 2022, and they reported their abuse to the authorities, human rights organizations, and on social…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
