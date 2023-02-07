Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon Rejects Civil Marriages, Puts Children at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Khalil Rizkallah and Nada Nehme during their online civil marriage ceremony in Lebanon, November 2021. © 2021 Khalil Rizkallah Couples in Lebanon who married in online civil services are facing unintended – and unfair – consequences. It started on the other side of the world from Lebanon in 2020, when a county in the US state of Utah began conducting civil marriages online. The move was meant to facilitate weddings despite Covid restrictions and was open to foreign nationals. The first Lebanese couple, Khalil Rizkallah and Nada Nehme, were married using this Utah online…


© Human Rights Watch -
