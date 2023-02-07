Tolerance.ca
Earthquake footage shows Turkey's buildings collapsing like pancakes. An expert explains why

By Mark Quigley, Associate Professor of Earthquake Science, The University of Melbourne
A pair of huge earthquakes have struck in Turkey, leaving more than 3,000 people dead and unknown numbers injured or displaced.

The first quake, near Gaziantep close to the Syrian border, measured 7.8 in magnitude and was felt as far away as the UK. The second occurred nine hours later, on what appears to be an intersecting fault, registering a…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
