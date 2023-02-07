Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“We are totally exposed”: Young people share concerns about social media’s impact on privacy and mental health in global survey

By Amnesty International
Instagram, TikTok and other social media have become daily fixtures in the lives of children and young people around the world, with 59% of young people surveyed by Amnesty International now spending more than two hours of their average day on social media. Yet research on young people's experiences on social media remains overwhelmingly focused […]


© Amnesty International -
