Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Tibetan children forced to assimilate, independent rights experts fear

Share this article
Roughly one million Tibetan minority children in China have been separated from their families and placed into Government-run boarding schools, forcing their assimilation into the dominant culture, three independent UN human rights experts said on Monday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN human rights chief calls on Mali to reverse ‘regrettable’ expulsion order
~ 3 reasons not to be a Stoic (but try Nietzsche instead)
~ Rare genetic disease may protect Ashkenazi Jews against tuberculosis – new study
~ Turkey-Syria earthquake: a seismologist explains what just happened
~ Why the drug poisoning crisis in B.C. won't be addressed by the new decriminalization policy
~ Newport ship: after 20 years’ work, experts are ready to reassemble medieval vessel found in the mud
~ QAnon is spreading outside the US – a conspiracy theory expert explains what that could mean
~ We found the WA radioactive capsule. But in 1980, Australia lost 2,200 kilograms of uranium oxide – stolen by a mine worker
~ An iPhone perspective of Trinidad & Tobago's Panorama competition
~ Afghan Professor Jailed After Protesting Restrictions on Women
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter