Human Rights Observatory

Rare genetic disease may protect Ashkenazi Jews against tuberculosis – new study

By Lalita Ramakrishnan, Professor, Microbiology, University of Cambridge
Laura Whitworth, Group Laboratory Manager, Department of Medicine, University of Cambridge
Tuberculosis, humanity’s greatest infectious killer, is caused by bacteria that usually affect the lungs but can also affect many other organs in the body. In 2021, around 10.6 million people worldwide fell ill with tuberculosis (TB) and 1.6 million people died from the disease.

However, around 95% of people who are infected with the bacteria that cause TB don’t become ill. Their immune system manages to successfully destroy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
