Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey-Syria earthquake: a seismologist explains what just happened

By Jenny Jenkins, Assistant Professor, Department of Earth Sciences, Durham University
Share this article
An extremely large earthquake has occurred in the southeast of Turkey, near the border with Syria. Data from seismometers which measure shaking of the ground caused by earthquake waves suggest this this event was a magnitude 7.8 out of 10 on the moment magnitude scale. Seismic waves were picked up by sensors around the world (you can watch them ripple through Europe) including places as far away as the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China: Tibetan children forced to assimilate, independent rights experts fear
~ UN human rights chief calls on Mali to reverse ‘regrettable’ expulsion order
~ 3 reasons not to be a Stoic (but try Nietzsche instead)
~ Rare genetic disease may protect Ashkenazi Jews against tuberculosis – new study
~ Why the drug poisoning crisis in B.C. won't be addressed by the new decriminalization policy
~ Newport ship: after 20 years’ work, experts are ready to reassemble medieval vessel found in the mud
~ QAnon is spreading outside the US – a conspiracy theory expert explains what that could mean
~ We found the WA radioactive capsule. But in 1980, Australia lost 2,200 kilograms of uranium oxide – stolen by a mine worker
~ An iPhone perspective of Trinidad & Tobago's Panorama competition
~ Afghan Professor Jailed After Protesting Restrictions on Women
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter