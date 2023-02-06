Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

QAnon is spreading outside the US – a conspiracy theory expert explains what that could mean

By Robert M. Dover, Professor of Intelligence and National Security, University of Hull
The mysterious QAnon network is becoming an international movement, and an estimated 22% of Americans back one of its core beliefs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
