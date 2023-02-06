Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An iPhone perspective of Trinidad & Tobago's Panorama competition

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Share this article
Wanting to travel light, I decided my smartphone would have to suffice for photo-taking. The results offer an on-the-ground view of the 2023 Panorama experience.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 3 reasons not to be a Stoic (but try Nietzsche instead)
~ Rare genetic disease may protect Ashkenazi Jews against tuberculosis – new study
~ Turkey-Syria earthquake: a seismologist explains what just happened
~ Why the drug poisoning crisis in B.C. won't be addressed by the new decriminalization policy
~ Newport ship: after 20 years’ work, experts are ready to reassemble medieval vessel found in the mud
~ QAnon is spreading outside the US – a conspiracy theory expert explains what that could mean
~ We found the WA radioactive capsule. But in 1980, Australia lost 2,200 kilograms of uranium oxide – stolen by a mine worker
~ Afghan Professor Jailed After Protesting Restrictions on Women
~ 'Numberless math' gets kids thinking about and visualizing algebra
~ Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: how satellites can help rescue efforts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter