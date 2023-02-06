Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghan Professor Jailed After Protesting Restrictions on Women

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ismail Mashal, a journalism professor, speaks during an interview with AFP in Kabul on December 30, 2022. © 2022 AFP via Getty Images February 2 marked 500 days since the Taliban banned Afghan girls from secondary education. That day the Taliban also arrested university professor Ismail Mashal, one of the few men to bravely protest the Taliban’s recent ban on women’s university education.   In solidarity with his students and thousands of women and girls prevented from exercising their basic rights, Mashal, 37, tore up his academic degrees on live TV. Mashal said, “If…


