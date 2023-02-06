'Numberless math' gets kids thinking about and visualizing algebra
By Marc Husband, Assistant Professor, School of Education, St. Francis Xavier University
Evan Throop Robinson, Associate Professor, School of Education, St. Francis Xavier University
Matthew Little, Masters of Education student, Faculty of Education, St. Francis Xavier University
Working with moveable pictures can help children learn an algebra rule: Whatever you do to one side of the equation, you need to do to the other. Here’s how teachers or caregivers can lead this.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 6, 2023