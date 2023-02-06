Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why do some brands change racist names and logos, but others don't? Here's what the research says

By Ela Veresiu, Associate Professor of Marketing, York University, Canada
A new study shows how brands can successfully change racist brand names and logos to stand up for racial justice in the marketplace.The Conversation


