The future of flight in a net-zero-carbon world: 9 scenarios, lots of sustainable biofuel
By Candelaria Bergero, Ph.D. Student in Earth System Science, University of California, Irvine
Steve Davis, Professor of Earth System Science, University of California, Irvine
Airlines are promising net-zero emissions by 2050. To get there, they’re experimenting with used cooking oil, ag waste and corn ethanol in their fuel tanks. But that alone won’t be enough.
- Monday, February 6, 2023