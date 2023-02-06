Rights of transgender students and their parents are a challenge for schools, courts
By Charles J. Russo, Joseph Panzer Chair in Education in the School of Education and Health Sciences and Research Professor of Law, University of Dayton
Maggie Paino, Ph.D. Student in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Suzanne Eckes, Susan S. Engeleiter Professor of Education Law, Policy and Practice, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Parents have a general right to know about their children’s activities in school, but that can be limited by students’ rights to privacy and personal safety.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 6, 2023